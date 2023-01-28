Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Attempt to steal gadget from cop’s car: Man held

As he glanced at the car, he found a man inside.

Published: 28th January 2023 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2023 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Museum police have recorded the arrest of a man who was caught red-handed while stealing the audio-video monitor system from a car parked on the road near Plamoodu.

Nidheesh, of Anayara, was caught while lifting the gadget from the car of Gibin Gopinathan, a policeman, near the latter’s residence on Thursday. Interestingly, it was Gibin himself who trapped the culprit.

In his Facebook post, Gibin wrote that he noticed the theft attempt while he was on his way to buy sweets for his son. As he opened the gate of his house, he saw an auto rickshaw parked close to his car. As the auto driver was not seen around, Gibin was about to turn away when he figured something was amiss. As he glanced at the car, he found a man inside.

“For a moment, I thought it wasn’t my car. When I asked him what he was up to, he said ‘nothing’. When he further pointed questions at Nidheesh, the latter realised that he was in trouble and confessed. Later, Nidheesh was handed over to the police.

