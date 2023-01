Water supply disruption in Capital today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The water supply in the city will be disrupted for more than 16 hours on Saturday from 7.30am to 12 midnight as the pumping will be stopped due to the emergency maintenance of the KSEB 110 KV sub-station at Aruvikkara water treatment plant.

Water supply in Kazhakootam, Sreekaryam, Cheruvakal, Ulloor, Edavakode, Chellamangalam, Chemphazhanthy, Powdikonam, Njandoorkonam, Kinavoor, Mannanthala, Nalanchira, Kesavadasapuram, Medical College, Pattom, Muttada, Kudappanakunnu, Pathirapally, Chettivilakam, Sasthamangalam, Kowdiar, Kuravankonam, Nandancode, Kunnukuzhy, Palayam, Thycaud, Vazhuthacaud, Kanjirampara, Peroorkada, Thuruthumoola, Nettayam, Kachani, Vazhotukonam, Vattiyoorkavu, Kodunganoor, PTP Nagar, Pangodu, Thirumala, Valiyavila, Poojappura, Valiyasala, Jagathy, Karamana, Arannur, Mudavanmugal, Thrikannapuram, Nemom, Ponnumangalam, Punnakamugal, Pappanamcodu, Estate, Nedumkadu, Kalady, Melamkodu, Punchakari , Poonkulam, Vellar, Thiruvallam, Poonthura, Ambalathara, Kamaleswaram, Kalipankulam, Attukal, Chalai, Manacadu, Kuriyathi, Puthanpally, Manikyavilakam, Beemapally East, Bee mapally, Muttathara, Sreevarahom, Fort, Thampanoor, Vanchiyoor, Srikanteswaram, Perunthanni, Palkulangara, Chakka, Valiyathura, Vallakadavu, Shankhumukham, Vettukadu, Karikkakom, Kadakampally, Pettah, Kannammoola, Akkulam, Kulathur, Attipra, Poundukadavu and Pallithura wards under Thiruvananthapuram corporation and Kalliyur, Karakulam and Aruvikkara panchayats will be disrupted. Consumers are urged to take necessary precaution and cooperate.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The water supply in the city will be disrupted for more than 16 hours on Saturday from 7.30am to 12 midnight as the pumping will be stopped due to the emergency maintenance of the KSEB 110 KV sub-station at Aruvikkara water treatment plant. Water supply in Kazhakootam, Sreekaryam, Cheruvakal, Ulloor, Edavakode, Chellamangalam, Chemphazhanthy, Powdikonam, Njandoorkonam, Kinavoor, Mannanthala, Nalanchira, Kesavadasapuram, Medical College, Pattom, Muttada, Kudappanakunnu, Pathirapally, Chettivilakam, Sasthamangalam, Kowdiar, Kuravankonam, Nandancode, Kunnukuzhy, Palayam, Thycaud, Vazhuthacaud, Kanjirampara, Peroorkada, Thuruthumoola, Nettayam, Kachani, Vazhotukonam, Vattiyoorkavu, Kodunganoor, PTP Nagar, Pangodu, Thirumala, Valiyavila, Poojappura, Valiyasala, Jagathy, Karamana, Arannur, Mudavanmugal, Thrikannapuram, Nemom, Ponnumangalam, Punnakamugal, Pappanamcodu, Estate, Nedumkadu, Kalady, Melamkodu, Punchakari , Poonkulam, Vellar, Thiruvallam, Poonthura, Ambalathara, Kamaleswaram, Kalipankulam, Attukal, Chalai, Manacadu, Kuriyathi, Puthanpally, Manikyavilakam, Beemapally East, Bee mapally, Muttathara, Sreevarahom, Fort, Thampanoor, Vanchiyoor, Srikanteswaram, Perunthanni, Palkulangara, Chakka, Valiyathura, Vallakadavu, Shankhumukham, Vettukadu, Karikkakom, Kadakampally, Pettah, Kannammoola, Akkulam, Kulathur, Attipra, Poundukadavu and Pallithura wards under Thiruvananthapuram corporation and Kalliyur, Karakulam and Aruvikkara panchayats will be disrupted. Consumers are urged to take necessary precaution and cooperate.