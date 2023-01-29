Suresh Kurup gets Pirappancode Sreedharan Nair Award 2021

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Speaker A N Shamseer has lamented that legislators aren’t given adequate space to address issues that are of national concern. He took pride in the way he had taken a different path on the issue by carrying out healthy discussions about issues instead of launching personal attacks.

He was speaking after inaugurating the programme to confer the Pirappancode Sreedharan Nair Award 2021 instituted by the Kerala Lawyers’ Club to senior CPM leader K Suresh Kurup at the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club on Saturday.

Two days after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had opined at Sree Narayana Gurukulam, Chempazhanthy, that the Centre can’t hinder development/welfare activities of the state government, Shamseer said people’s debates are straight away becoming law without discussion. Kerala High Court judge A Muhammad Mustaque presented the award to Suresh Kurup, who had represented Ettumanoor in the Assembly thrice, and Kottayam in the Lok Sabha four times.

