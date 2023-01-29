Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation in a fix after CAG report on corruption by official

As many as 215 groups were given subsidies during this period. Of these, only 10 groups actually took out loans.

Published: 29th January 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2023 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram corporation Mayor Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)

Thiruvananthapuram corporation Mayor Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is likely to feel the heat of a CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) report that  points out that a corporation official embezzled money meant for supporting poor women.The ruling Left front has been facing several allegations including charges of corruption and nepotism.

The preliminary report of the CAG states that an  official of the corporation created fake beneficiaries and swindled Rs 5.6 crore under the scheme which gives  subsidy to  women’s groups to start small enterprises. The scheme provides a subsidy of Rs 3 lakh for loans taken from nationalised or scheduled banks. The scam took place during 2020-22.

As many as 215 groups were given subsidies during this period. Of these, only 10 groups actually took out loans. According to the CAG report, the remaining 205 groups are fake. Accounts were opened in service cooperative banks in the name of these groups, and documents were falsified to show that they got loans.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp