Thiruvananthapuram Corporation in a fix after CAG report on corruption by official

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is likely to feel the heat of a CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) report that points out that a corporation official embezzled money meant for supporting poor women.The ruling Left front has been facing several allegations including charges of corruption and nepotism.

The preliminary report of the CAG states that an official of the corporation created fake beneficiaries and swindled Rs 5.6 crore under the scheme which gives subsidy to women’s groups to start small enterprises. The scheme provides a subsidy of Rs 3 lakh for loans taken from nationalised or scheduled banks. The scam took place during 2020-22.

As many as 215 groups were given subsidies during this period. Of these, only 10 groups actually took out loans. According to the CAG report, the remaining 205 groups are fake. Accounts were opened in service cooperative banks in the name of these groups, and documents were falsified to show that they got loans.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is likely to feel the heat of a CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) report that points out that a corporation official embezzled money meant for supporting poor women.The ruling Left front has been facing several allegations including charges of corruption and nepotism. The preliminary report of the CAG states that an official of the corporation created fake beneficiaries and swindled Rs 5.6 crore under the scheme which gives subsidy to women’s groups to start small enterprises. The scheme provides a subsidy of Rs 3 lakh for loans taken from nationalised or scheduled banks. The scam took place during 2020-22. As many as 215 groups were given subsidies during this period. Of these, only 10 groups actually took out loans. According to the CAG report, the remaining 205 groups are fake. Accounts were opened in service cooperative banks in the name of these groups, and documents were falsified to show that they got loans.