Visa fraud: Thiruvananthapuram cyber police nab 4 youths from Delhi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram cyber police have arrested four Malayali youths from New Delhi for cheating people out of crores of rupees on the pretext of offering jobs and visas for higher studies in foreign countries.

The cyber police team reached New Delhi a few days ago based on a complaint from several people. The sleuths traced the suspects, who were hiding at Dwaraka, with the help of some locals. The arrested are identified as Sreehari, a native of Alappuzha, who is the kingpin; Jayan Viswambharan of Kayamkulam; Ashique of Thiruvananthapuram; and Satheesh of Thrissur.

According to police, the complainants had been duped to the tune of Rs 50 lakh by a single person who offered them jobs and visas for higher studies in the UK and other European countries. The fraud came to light after the aspirants came to know that the firm’s office, which was functioning in

Thiruvananthapuram was closed and the suspects’ mobile phones were switched off. Later, they approached the cyber police, which formed a team and traced the culprits.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram cyber police have arrested four Malayali youths from New Delhi for cheating people out of crores of rupees on the pretext of offering jobs and visas for higher studies in foreign countries. The cyber police team reached New Delhi a few days ago based on a complaint from several people. The sleuths traced the suspects, who were hiding at Dwaraka, with the help of some locals. The arrested are identified as Sreehari, a native of Alappuzha, who is the kingpin; Jayan Viswambharan of Kayamkulam; Ashique of Thiruvananthapuram; and Satheesh of Thrissur. According to police, the complainants had been duped to the tune of Rs 50 lakh by a single person who offered them jobs and visas for higher studies in the UK and other European countries. The fraud came to light after the aspirants came to know that the firm’s office, which was functioning in Thiruvananthapuram was closed and the suspects’ mobile phones were switched off. Later, they approached the cyber police, which formed a team and traced the culprits.