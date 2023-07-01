Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Despite arrival of industries, coastal communities remain deprived in Thiruvananthapuram: CDS

It proposes a policy approach to addressing the issues of displaced coastal families while also proposing a change in the overall policy approach towards disaster management on the coast. 

Published: 01st July 2023 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

Image used for representational purposes only

By K S Sreejith
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the expansion of fisheries as a sizable industry in the past decades, the coastal communities continue to be plagued by extreme deprivation, reveals a new study. In a working paper published in June, the Centre for Development Studies pointed out that even after implementing numerous projects aimed at the betterment of the fisherfolk community right from the 1960s, gains from these have been minimal.

The study by Umesh O, Magline Peter and J Devika concentrated on the lives of the people on the coast of Thiruvananthapuram district.

“The housing projects may have benefited some among the fishing community, but the lack of upward socio-economic mobility among most coastal people erodes these resources rapidly,” the study revealed.
In some cases, where houses were offered far from the coast, the project served no one. Punargeham is a good example of this. A project that began with good intentions, it failed to make a positive contribution and reduced fisherfolks to mere sanctuary-seekers. Instead of giving them land rights to where they could live without worrying about nature’s wrath, the government offered them a place to stay -- a shelter -- and thus risked ‘slummification’ or, worse, their ghettoisation in locations dominated by non-coastal people, the study pointed out.

The paper also warns that there is a risk of these flats turning into colonies. It also hints at the state government’s neglect of local self-government institutions. “Neglecting local government or keeping it subservient to political parties in power in a way that it silences representatives of the fisher community can only erode the government’s standing with coastal communities,” the paper reads.

It also describes the plight of the coastal people displaced by sea erosion and the 43 families still living in relief camps. “Each family gets approximately ten square feet of ten shed. During the interviews, people said they have no privacy in these camps,” the paper read.

It proposes a policy approach to addressing the issues of displaced coastal families while also proposing a change in the overall policy approach towards disaster management on the coast. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp