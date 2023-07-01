Despite arrival of industries, coastal communities remain deprived in Thiruvananthapuram: CDS

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the expansion of fisheries as a sizable industry in the past decades, the coastal communities continue to be plagued by extreme deprivation, reveals a new study. In a working paper published in June, the Centre for Development Studies pointed out that even after implementing numerous projects aimed at the betterment of the fisherfolk community right from the 1960s, gains from these have been minimal.

The study by Umesh O, Magline Peter and J Devika concentrated on the lives of the people on the coast of Thiruvananthapuram district.

“The housing projects may have benefited some among the fishing community, but the lack of upward socio-economic mobility among most coastal people erodes these resources rapidly,” the study revealed.

In some cases, where houses were offered far from the coast, the project served no one. Punargeham is a good example of this. A project that began with good intentions, it failed to make a positive contribution and reduced fisherfolks to mere sanctuary-seekers. Instead of giving them land rights to where they could live without worrying about nature’s wrath, the government offered them a place to stay -- a shelter -- and thus risked ‘slummification’ or, worse, their ghettoisation in locations dominated by non-coastal people, the study pointed out.

The paper also warns that there is a risk of these flats turning into colonies. It also hints at the state government’s neglect of local self-government institutions. “Neglecting local government or keeping it subservient to political parties in power in a way that it silences representatives of the fisher community can only erode the government’s standing with coastal communities,” the paper reads.

It also describes the plight of the coastal people displaced by sea erosion and the 43 families still living in relief camps. “Each family gets approximately ten square feet of ten shed. During the interviews, people said they have no privacy in these camps,” the paper read.

It proposes a policy approach to addressing the issues of displaced coastal families while also proposing a change in the overall policy approach towards disaster management on the coast.

