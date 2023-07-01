Dress code: Medicos of Thiruvananthapuram medical college file complaint over leaking of letter

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The medical students unit of Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College filed a police complaint over the leaking of the petition filed by a group of students demanding a change in dress code in operation theatre from the principal’s office.

Upset by the careless handling of the letter, the students are demanding that the person responsible for the leak be identified and punished. The leaked document contained the names of the seven students who approached the principal, and its dissemination has affected their personal freedom.

The students believe the leak was orchestrated with vested interests and has fuelled the spread of communal hatred. The letter appeared on the social media handles of a BJP spokesperson after being submitted to the principal.

Dr Linette J Morris, the principal, has initiated an internal investigation to identify those responsible for the leak. In response to the incident, Health Minister Veena George said that the decisions regarding protocols in operation theatres should be guided by medical experts focused on ensuring patients’ safety, rather than being influenced by political factors.

