Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Dress code: Medicos of Thiruvananthapuram medical college file complaint over leaking of letter

The students believe the leak was orchestrated with vested interests and has fuelled the spread of communal hatred.

Published: 01st July 2023 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

hospitals_medical_doctors

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The medical students unit of Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College filed a police complaint over the leaking of the petition filed by a group of students demanding a change in dress code in operation theatre from the principal’s office. 

Upset by the careless handling of the letter, the students are demanding that the person responsible for the leak be identified and punished. The leaked document contained the names of the seven students who approached the principal, and its dissemination has affected their personal freedom. 

The students believe the leak was orchestrated with vested interests and has fuelled the spread of communal hatred. The letter appeared on the social media handles of a BJP spokesperson after being submitted to the principal.

Dr Linette J Morris, the principal, has initiated an internal investigation to identify those responsible for the leak. In response to the incident, Health Minister Veena George said that the decisions regarding protocols in operation theatres should be guided by medical experts focused on ensuring patients’ safety, rather than being influenced by political factors. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Operation theatre dress code Thiruvananthapuram medical college
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp