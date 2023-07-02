Anayara pipeline row: Kerala Water Authority to complete work within five days

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting an end to uncertainty, the massive sewer pipelines laid on the road that caused a nightmare for over 150 families at Maharaja Lane at Anayara in the capital are all set to be laid underground within five days. Kerala Water Authority (KWA) officials said they will complete the laying of sewer pipelines underground by Wednesday. The KWA informed the High Court of this on Saturday. The court considered the case based on the petition filed by a private hospital in the vicinity. The case will be heard again on Thursday.

Spare part arrives

The truck carrying the spare part of the damaged drilling machine has already started from Chennai, and it is expected to reach Thiruvananthapuram by 10.30 pm on Saturday. Once the spare part arrives, the drilling work can start on Monday. Minor works, including welding, have already begun. The work will be carried out day and night to ensure that the massive pipes are laid underground by Tuesday night.

The spare part is being brought here after completing the repair and trial process. Though there were some minor issues, they have been fixed. The earth is drilled in diameters of 12, 20, 28, 36, 42, and 48 inches. A machine with a capacity of 45 tonnes and up to 36 inches is sufficient.

According to a KWA official, efforts are being made to complete the work as soon as possible by working 24 hours a day. “For this, a special team of engineers was formed as per the instructions of Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine. The minister has also suggested that their full-time presence be ensured. A schedule of tasks to be completed each day is also fixed,” the official said.

Of the 200-metre stretch, the work on 185 metres is over, and nearly 30 pipes are lying joined together. The pipelines are being laid as part of the AMRUT project at the Centre. The work, it is said, was stalled due to damage to the horizontal diagonal drilling machine used to pull the pipe underground. Though there are 150 families living on the lane, 75 are directly affected. It has become a struggle for many residents, including elderly people, to come out of their gates to enter the road. They have to climb the pipes. The pipeline is extended underground towards the NH bypass and ends near the Parvathy Puthanar canal.

