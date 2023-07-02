Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kattakada’s micro-forestry prog ‘Vidyavanam’ begins in Kerala

Kattakada MLA I B Satheesh dedicated the three projects during a function held at DVMNNM School on Saturday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A micro-forestry programme called “Vidyavanam” has been initiated in the Kattakada assembly constituency, involving school children. This programme is a result of a budget announcement to establish 100 micro-forests in the constituency for Rs 2 crore.

Three schools have completed the planting phase: DVMNNM School in Maranalloor, Government High School in Kandala, and Government Boys  Higher Secondary School in Malayinkeezhu. The Maranalloor school has a ten-cent plot with 1003 plants of 77 different varieties. The Kandala school has a three-cent plot with 396 plants, and the Malayinkeezhu school has 498 plants on a four-cent plot. Both schools have 77 different plant varieties. 

Kattakada MLA I B Satheesh dedicated the three projects during a function held at DVMNNM School on Saturday. The project is in collaboration with the social forestry wing of the State Forest Department. The function also marked the inauguration of the district-level  Vanamaholsavam celebration. The project serves two purposes of rejuvenating the environment and educating students about the significance of  forests, A Nizamudeen, the director of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and coordinator of the micro-forest  project, said.”

Nameplates are placed near the plants to familiarise students with different varieties. The aim is to cultivate a love for plants in them. The schools have forestry clubs, and their members will be involved in maintaining the plants. Drip irrigation facilities have been installed to water the plants,” he added.

Comments

