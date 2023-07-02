Kerala state committee meeting of CPM backs CM, government

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In spite of the uproar and controversies in state politics related to the chief minister following senior journalist G Sakthidharan’s revelations, peace prevailed in the CPM state committee which started on Saturday. Those who spoke on state politics extended full support to the government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Some members reportedly told the meeting that the ongoing controversies have not affected the government’s goodwill.

“The Congress leaders’ allegations against the government and CPM related to cases registered against them did not affect the government. People have not taken up the opposition’s allegations. The people are with the government and it should go forward with its good works,” the members said.

Meanwhile, the CPM leadership has decided to take up two major issues that will have an impact on state politics. In a move to pacify the Christian Church and community, the party will take up the issue in Manipur explaining in detail the BJP central government’s failure to protect the lives and property of people.

A campaign will be organised across the state. The party has also decided to take up the uniform civil code (UCC) issue. The CM had on Friday heavily criticised the Central government on the issue. The disciplinary actions taken by different district committees were also reported in the meeting.

