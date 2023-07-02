Raju murder: Tension as police take accused for evidence collection in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tension prevailed at the residence of Raju, who was murdered by four youths on the eve of his daughter’s marriage last week, at Vadasserikonam near Kallambalam after the police took the accused of the murder case to the spot as part of evidence collection here on Saturday.

The relatives of Raju, including his daughter, turned furious when the accused tried to get down from the police jeep. Following this, the police completed the proceedings by having the accused remain inside the vehicle.

The Kallambalam police were granted police custody of the accused until Monday by the Attingal First Class Magistrate Court III. Since they were taken into custody for further interrogation, the police decided to take them to the crime scene for evidence collection.

When the police jeep came to the residence around 1.30 pm, the relatives gathered there and shouted loudly at the accused. The son and daughter of Raju tried to barge into the police jeep. However, the police, including the woman police officers, stopped them and brought the situation under control. The police took the accused first to a bar hotel at Varkala Cliff, where they hatched the conspiracy to murder Raju. After completing the evidence collection there, they were taken to Vadasserikonam. Since the police have already recovered the weapons and wooden logs used for murder, they could only complete the identification of the crime spot. According to the police, the accused will be interrogated and produced in court on Monday evening or Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, relatives have complained that the eyewitnesses have received death threats. Relatives said two unidentified men came to Raju’s house unexpectedly on Thursday night. Raju’s relatives filed a complaint with the Kallambalam police after receiving the death threats.

Raju, 61, was beaten to death by a gang of four youths on the eve of his daughter’s marriage on June 27 at midnight. Raju was an autorickshaw driver. The marriage of Raju’s daughter, Sreelakshmi, was slated for Wednesday. She was in a relationship with a youth named Jishnu, who lived nearby. Jishnu’s family had approached Raju with a marriage proposal, but he rejected it. Following this, Sreelakshmi’s marriage was fixed with another person.

The family had been busy with preparations for the wedding ceremony, and a reception was held at their house. On Tuesday night, after the reception was over, a gang comprising Jishnu, his brother Jijin, and their friends Shyam and Manu barged into the house and attacked Raju using wooden logs and sharp-edged weapons.

