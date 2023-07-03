Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College fifth in cardio-interventional treatments in India

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College (GMC) has been ranked fifth in the country for providing a high number of cardio-interventional treatments, including angioplasty. It also holds the distinction of being the top hospital for interventional treatments within the state.

The announcement was made at the National Intervention Council meeting held in Hyderabad. Thiruvananthapuram GMC successfully administered 3,446 cardio interventional treatments last year. The treatments, which can cost lakhs of rupees in private hospitals, were carried out through various government schemes.

The GMC specialises in advanced non-operative interventional treatments for heart diseases, encompassing procedures such as valve repair, pacemaker installation, CRT therapy, resynchronisation therapy, and angioplasty. It also conducts highly complex heart surgeries. Equipped with two cath labs under the cardiology department, the institution ensures round-the-clock service availability.

Health Minister Veena George lauded the members of the entire cardiology department team of the GMC for their exceptional service. She emphasised that this achievement was made possible through the outstanding coordination and dedication of the principal, superintendent, and head of the cardiology department.

