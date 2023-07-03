Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College fifth in cardio-interventional treatments in India

It also conducts highly complex heart surgeries. Equipped with two cath labs under the cardiology department, the institution ensures round-the-clock service availability.

Published: 03rd July 2023 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College. (Photo| Kerala government)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College (GMC) has been ranked fifth in the country for providing a high number of cardio-interventional treatments, including angioplasty. It also holds the distinction of being the top hospital for interventional treatments within the state. 

The announcement was made at the National Intervention Council meeting held in Hyderabad. Thiruvananthapuram GMC successfully administered 3,446 cardio interventional treatments last year. The treatments, which can cost lakhs of rupees in private hospitals, were carried out through various government schemes.

The GMC specialises in advanced non-operative interventional treatments for heart diseases, encompassing procedures such as valve repair, pacemaker installation, CRT therapy, resynchronisation therapy, and angioplasty. It also conducts highly complex heart surgeries. Equipped with two cath labs under the cardiology department, the institution ensures round-the-clock service availability.

Health Minister Veena George lauded the members of the entire cardiology department team of the GMC for their exceptional service. She emphasised that this achievement was made possible through the outstanding coordination and dedication of the principal, superintendent, and head of the cardiology department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp