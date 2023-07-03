Trivandrum industries association flays Hibi Eden MP’s demand to shift state capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hibi Eden MP’s demand to shift the state capital from Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi has drawn flak from the business fraternity in Thiruvananthapuram. Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) has strongly criticised the move, calling it narrow-minded and Tughlaqian. In fact, his move vindicates the stand of TCCI that there is a hidden agenda of a lobby in Central Kerala to hijack institutions and projects from Thiruvananthapuram over the years, a statement said.

“Following India’s independence, Thiruvananthapuram became the capital of Travancore-Cochin State, and remained so until the passage of the States Reorganisation Act, when it became the capital of the new state of Kerala,” said S N Raghuchandran Nair, president of TCCI.

“A lawmaker should know the significance of the state capital, and also the long-term consequences, and practicality of his demands. Moves like this could potentially disrupt the harmony of the state. What if Mumbai raised a claim to be the capital of India? What if there arises a demand to restore Travancore, Kochi, and Malabar states, as it was in the past?”, he added.

However, the TCCI lauded the state government’s decision to raise objections to the private bill raised by the MP in Parliament and ask the Union government to reject the demand.

