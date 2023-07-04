Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Different Art Centre to host global meet in Thiruvananthapuram

The event will feature renowned teachers, scholars, and researchers from 20 countries and aims to provide a platform for students, researchers,

Published: 04th July 2023 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Different Art Centre logo

Different Art Centre logo (Photo | Website)

By Amith Noorudeen
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Different Art Centre, in association with Adelphi University, USA, is organising a three-day international conference on comprehensive education for children with special needs in Thiruvananthapuram. 

Popular magician and founder of Different Art Centre Gopinath Muthukad says the conference “aims to bring together scholars, educators, researchers, artists, individuals with disabilities, and their parents from around the world to exchange ideas and methods that can help children with special needs successfully transition into adulthood”.

The event will feature renowned teachers, scholars, and researchers from 20 countries and aims to provide a platform for students, researchers, professionals, and parents of differently-abled children from Kerala and other states to engage in discussions.

Backed by the Central Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and Kerala’s social justice department, the event will be inaugurated by Governor Arif Muhammad Khan on July 5 (10 am) at the Different Art Centre, Kazhakkootam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Different Art Centre Adelphi University global meet
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp