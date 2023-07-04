Different Art Centre to host global meet in Thiruvananthapuram

Amith Noorudeen By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Different Art Centre, in association with Adelphi University, USA, is organising a three-day international conference on comprehensive education for children with special needs in Thiruvananthapuram.

Popular magician and founder of Different Art Centre Gopinath Muthukad says the conference “aims to bring together scholars, educators, researchers, artists, individuals with disabilities, and their parents from around the world to exchange ideas and methods that can help children with special needs successfully transition into adulthood”.

The event will feature renowned teachers, scholars, and researchers from 20 countries and aims to provide a platform for students, researchers, professionals, and parents of differently-abled children from Kerala and other states to engage in discussions.

Backed by the Central Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and Kerala’s social justice department, the event will be inaugurated by Governor Arif Muhammad Khan on July 5 (10 am) at the Different Art Centre, Kazhakkootam.

