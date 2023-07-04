Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Newly-married woman found hanging at husband’s house in Thiruvananthapuram

The Kattakada police said they have registered a case for unnatural death and are investigating the incident thoroughly. 

Published: 04th July 2023 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Hanging

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 22-year-old newly married woman was found hanging at her husband's house near Kattakada on Sunday night. Sona, a native of Panniyode, was found hanging in the bedroom.

Vipin and Sona got married 15 days ago. Relatives said the two were in a relationship that culminated in the marriage. According to her relatives, Sona was found hanging by her husband at midnight. The relatives alleged that Sona, during a visit to her parents, appeared happy.

According to them, Vipin’s narrative was that he was sleeping in the room and did not notice the incident. They added that this version appeared to be suspicious.

The Kattakada police said they have registered a case for unnatural death and are investigating the incident thoroughly. 

“So far we have not got any evidence against Vipin. So we did not register any case against him,” an officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram death case
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp