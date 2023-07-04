Newly-married woman found hanging at husband’s house in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 22-year-old newly married woman was found hanging at her husband's house near Kattakada on Sunday night. Sona, a native of Panniyode, was found hanging in the bedroom.

Vipin and Sona got married 15 days ago. Relatives said the two were in a relationship that culminated in the marriage. According to her relatives, Sona was found hanging by her husband at midnight. The relatives alleged that Sona, during a visit to her parents, appeared happy.

According to them, Vipin’s narrative was that he was sleeping in the room and did not notice the incident. They added that this version appeared to be suspicious.

The Kattakada police said they have registered a case for unnatural death and are investigating the incident thoroughly.

“So far we have not got any evidence against Vipin. So we did not register any case against him,” an officer said.

