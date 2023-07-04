Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Special teams to fight drugs: Kerala State Police Chief 

The Police Chief also stressed the department’s commitment to combating cybercrime.

Kerala State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb announced that the police department will establish special investigation teams to intensify anti-narcotic operations across the state. These teams will be formed on an experimental basis within each police range. The personnel selected for these teams will receive training in procedural aspects, law enforcement, and forensics.

“The proposal is in the conceptual stage. About 10-12 members will be in the group. They can evolve as an expert group and assist other officers,” he added. Shaik emphasized the importance of discipline within the police force, stating that it is essential for optimal performance.

“Without discipline, a police force cannot perform. So in the case of indiscipline, serious action will be taken. Such acts of indiscipline have been noticed recently and action will be taken against such cops,” he added.  

The Police Chief also stressed the department’s commitment to combating cybercrime. Officers will receive advanced training to enhance their capabilities in dealing with cyber offenses. Regarding allegations that the police have shown leniency towards complaints filed by Congress leaders, Shaik confirmed that preliminary inquiries have been initiated in cases lodged by MP Benny Behanan, KPCC general secretary T U Radhakrishnan, and KPCC chief K Sudhakaran.  

