Kerala govt is considering legal options: Industries and Law Minister Rajeeve

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Government is considering legal options in the wake of the ‘big crisis’ due to the governor’s inaction on important Bills, Industries and Law Minister P Rajeeve has said.

“Government does not want a confrontation with the governor. But it has to do its duty when public interest is at stake,” the minister said at an interaction with media persons in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

The minister said many universities were having temporary VCs owing to the governor’s delay in signing the Bill. He said the governor could have opted for the two other options if not signing the Bills. “He can either send it back to the assembly with remarks or suggestions. The assembly will discuss it and take a final call. The assembly’s decision is binding and the governor has to approve it. Or, the governor can refer it to President. Sitting idle on the Bills is a challenge towards democracy. The government has to approach the court in unusual situations,” Rajeeve said.

Those holding Constitutional posts should be aware of their powers. The assembly is vested with the power for legislation in a democracy. Legislative competency is to be decided by the court,” he said. The minister cited the Kerala Public Health Bill and the University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021. “The select committee had made wide consultations. The assembly passed the Bill on the basis of the panel report. But the governor is sitting on the Bill,” he said.

Rajeeve said Congress does not have a strong stand on the Uniform Civil Code while the LDF is against it. The Constitution says the code should be implemented based on consensus. The UCC is an attempt to impose Hindutva agenda on the people. BJP aims at communal polarisation in the wake of the general elections. The former Law Commission had stated that UCC was not essential.

The minister said that compared to other states, the number of attacks on entrepreneurs is low in Kerala. Disputes between entrepreneurs and workers are to be settled through consensus, he said.

