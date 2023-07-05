Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala govt is considering legal options: Industries and Law Minister Rajeeve

The minister said many universities were having temporary VCs owing to the governor’s delay in signing the Bill.

Published: 05th July 2023 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Industries and Law Minister P Rajeeve

Industries and Law Minister P Rajeeve (File | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Government is considering legal options in the wake of the ‘big crisis’ due to the governor’s inaction on important Bills, Industries and Law Minister P Rajeeve has said.

“Government does not want a confrontation with the governor. But it has to do its duty when public interest is at stake,” the minister said at an interaction with media persons in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

The minister said many universities were having temporary VCs owing to the governor’s delay in signing the Bill. He said the governor could have opted for the two other options if not signing the Bills. “He can either send it back to the assembly with remarks or suggestions. The assembly will discuss it and take a final call. The assembly’s decision is binding and the governor has to approve it. Or, the governor can refer it to President. Sitting idle on the Bills is a challenge towards democracy. The government has to approach the court in unusual situations,” Rajeeve said.   

Those holding Constitutional posts should be aware of their powers. The assembly is vested with the power for legislation in a democracy. Legislative competency is to be decided by the court,” he said.  The minister cited the Kerala Public Health Bill and the University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021. “The select committee had made wide consultations. The assembly passed the Bill on the basis of the panel report.  But the governor is sitting on the Bill,” he said.

Rajeeve said Congress does not have a strong stand on the Uniform Civil Code while the LDF is against it. The Constitution says the code should be implemented based on consensus. The UCC is an attempt to impose Hindutva agenda on the people. BJP aims at communal polarisation in the wake of the general elections. The former Law Commission had stated that UCC was not essential. 

The minister said that compared to other states, the number of attacks on entrepreneurs is low in Kerala. Disputes between entrepreneurs and workers are to be settled through consensus, he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
P Rajeeve Kerala Government
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp