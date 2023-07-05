Kerala: This robber is tech-savvy, Lord Parasuram devotee and flies in planes to execute his tasks

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police on Wednesday arrested a 23-year-old man from Khammam in Andhra Pradesh for thefts committed in Kerala.

The youth, Sampathi Uma Prasad, was involved in three theft cases in Thiruvananthapuram last month.

The police nabbed him when he landed at the Thiruvananthapuram airport. Police said that Prasad had come to the city with a plan to conduct a series of house break-ins he had worked out during his previous visit.

What made Prasad so special as a thief was that he lacks the patience to undertake long and arduous train journeys. He just books a flight, lands at the airport, carries out his plan and flies away with the booty.

Booked as a juvenile for a house break-in at the age of 16, Prasad for a brief period worked as a part-time volunteer at a police station in his native state. Later he once again went back to older ways and was booked for nine theft cases. The last arrest was for stealing one kilogram of gold. He managed to obtain bail in that case in March this year.

According to the police, Prasad was awed by the opulent houses that he saw while on a visit to Thiruvananthapuram on May 28. An ardent devotee of Lord Parasuram, whose tattoos he carries, Prasad came to Thiruvananthapuram to visit the Parasurama temple and Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple. But he was bowled over by the sprawling houses he saw here which prompted him to return to the city again on June 6.

Police sources said Prasad only selected those houses which fell within five kilometres of his hotel. "Once he finds a house, he logs into the map on his mobile phone and checks the distance from his hotel to the house. He only selected those houses whose gates were locked from the outside. After receiving them, he also takes note of the prominent landmarks near the house so as to not miss the place, " said an officer, who was part of the team that arrested him.

The youth struck twice in Fort Police Station limits and once in Pettah Station limits between June 17 and June 30. Altogether, he walked away with about 12 sovereign gold ornaments.

Proficient in English and Hindi, Prasad stayed in various hotels during his Thiruvananthapuram sojourn. The police initially were groping in darkness about the identity of the thief. However, they managed to track down the auto driver, who had carried Prasad to the crime spot once.

The auto driver was not aware of Prasad's intentions and thought he was just a North Indian tourist. After scouring through CCTV footage running several hours, they finally managed to get a clear image of him.

"Whenever he came across a camera, he hid his face or turned it the other way. Sometimes he used an umbrella to keep his face away from the camera. But fortunately, we got a visual of his face from one of the clips. That helped us identify him," said an officer.

The police painstakingly identified the hotel where he stayed and managed to collect his address. However, it was the input provided by one of the hotel staff that proved to be vital in nabbing him.

The hotel staff had heard Prasad, when he was about to check out, saying that he was late and could miss his flight.

This prompted the cops to check the list of passengers who flew on that particular date to Andhra and Telangana. It was found that Prasad had booked a ticket to Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. Upon his arrival, he was taken into custody.

Prasad was confident that the cops wouldn't be able to identify him or arrest him.

