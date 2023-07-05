Off-budget borrowing debate set for legal scrutiny in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The dispute between the state and Union governments on off-budget borrowings (OBB) is poised for legal scrutiny with the state government deciding to approach the Supreme Court. The Union government had recently rejected the state’s request to revise the borrowing limit fixed for the current financial year.

“Our major contention is the Centre’s decision to adjust the borrowings by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and Kerala Social Security Pension Limited (KSSPL) from the net borrowing ceiling (NBC). The state does not accept the Centre’s argument that they are off-budget borrowings because the government is a guarantor,” state Finance Minister K N Balagopal told TNIE.

Not just Kerala, but some other states too are worried over the unilateral cut in net borrowing ceiling (NBC), the minister said. He plans to conduct informal meetings with aggrieved ministers on the sidelines of the GST Council meeting next week. “We welcome other states to question the Centre’s decision. It is ironic that the centre has absolved itself from the restriction,” he said.

The Central Department of Expenditure had fixed Kerala’s NBC for 2023-24 at Rs 20,521 crore. Of this, up to a maximum of Rs15,390 crore can be availed in the first nine months and the rest in the last quarter. The decision was a setback to the cash-strapped state that was expecting a ceiling of Rs 24,000 crore in the first nine months alone. The decision to approach the SC was taken after the state’s requests to the Prime Minister and Union finance minister did not yield any result, Balagopal said.

The 15th Finance Commission has fixed the NBC for states in 2023-24 at 3 pc of the projected GSDP. According to the DoE, the NBC was lowered to adjust for the OBBs by the KIIFB and KSSPL.

