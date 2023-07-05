Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram receives scattered rain; orange alert issued

Authorities have instructed to stay away from danger areas as the rough seas are likely to intensify. Fishing vessels (boats) should be safely moved in the harbour.

Workers taking shelter under tarpaulin sheet following heavy rain at Vattaplamoodu in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital city witnessed intermittent rainfall on Tuesday. Hilly regions, including Palode, Vithura, and Nedumangad, were most affected after the heavy rain. However, the rain was weak here compared to other districts. 

A fishing boat carrying four fishermen capsized at Muthalapozhi near Perumathura in the morning due to huge waves and rough weather. However, all the fishermen swam safely to shore. A house was damaged at Kilimanoor after a tree fell over it following heavy rain. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. On Monday, the district received a rainfall of 12.3 centimetres.

Meanwhile, quarrying and mining activities, transportation except for essential services to hilly areas, and recreational travel to beaches have been banned until further notice, district collector Geromic George said on Tuesday. A round-the-clock control room has also been set up at the district Collectorate.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has warned that there is a possibility of a 3-3.4m-high wave and storm surge along the southern Tamil Nadu coast on Wednesday. The wind speed is likely to vary between five centimetres and 55 centimetres per second. Hence, the district disaster management authority also issued an alert along the coast of Thiruvananthapuram district, and the fishermen were cautioned not to venture into the sea.

Authorities have instructed us to stay away from dangerous areas as the rough seas are likely to intensify. Fishing vessels (boats) should be safely moved into the harbour. A safe distance should be maintained between boats to avoid the risk of collision. The safety of fishing equipment should be ensured.

