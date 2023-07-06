Crime Branch gets nod to hold further probe in assembly ruckus case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Chief Judicial Magistrate court on Thursday granted a conditional nod to the Crime Branch request for conducting a further probe into the 2015 assembly ruckus case involving left leaders, including General Education Minister V Sivankutty.

The court also accepted the plea of the probe agency to commence the trial in the case only after the follow-up probe is completed.

Granting permission to conduct further probes, the magistrate court instructed the Crime Branch to wrap up the investigation within two months. The court also directed the agency to inform the court about the progress of the probe every three weeks.

The court reminded the investigating agency that the case was eight years old and hence it can only grant permission for a follow-up probe with conditions attached.

The court added that it will take a decision on the petition seeking to conduct a joint trial of all the cases pertaining to assembly ruckus lying in various courts only after the completion of the follow-up probe.

Apart from Sivankutty, left leaders E P Jayarajan, K T Jaleel, K Ajith, K Kunhammad, and C K Sadasivan are the other accused in the case.

The case pertains to the destruction of assembly properties while protesting the presentation of the budget by then Finance Minister K M Mani in 2015. The total estimated losses resulting from the ruckus were pegged at Rs 2.20 lakh.

The Crime Branch on Tuesday filed a request before the court seeking a nod for further investigation and filing of a supplementary charge sheet in the case.

The request was presented on the day when the court was to fix the date of commencement of the trial in the assembly ruckus case.

The Crime Branch's argument was that an additional investigation was necessary to record the statements of all the MLAs who were injured during the chaos.

The Crime Branch also sought permission to file a subsidiary charge sheet, but that was later withdrawn after the court maintained that the request was prematurely filed.

Interestingly, the Crime Branch's request for a follow-up probe mirrors the earlier petition filed by former MLAs E S Bijimol and Geetha Gopi, which was later withdrawn.

