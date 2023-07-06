Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KWA begins removing pipes at Anayara as Kerala HC gives ultimatum

The stretch towards Lords Hospital has been cleared, and most of the pipes on Maharaja Lane have been removed.

Published: 06th July 2023 08:08 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has started removing the massive sewer pipeline that posed a hindrance to over 100 families on Maharaja Lane at Anayara in the capital. The huge pipes that were laid on the side of the road had become a huge obstacle for the residents as they were forced to climb the pipes to access the road. 

The shifting of pipes gained momentum after the High Court gave an ultimatum to the KWA to remove them by Wednesday. According to KWA, the road connecting Pettah- Anayara towards Lords Hospital has been cleared for ambulances and emergency vehicles. Similarly, most of the pipes have been removed to another vacant place. However, some pipes still create a hindrance to 40 families at F Lane. The work is being taken up day and night to ensure the removal of pipes laid on the entire stretch, KWA said.

Earlier, the sewer pipeline installation work was abandoned as the machine used for the work developed mechanical problems. Another machine of 45-tonne capacity is being used to complete the work within the time allowed by the court. The cutting work of the pipeline is in progress. A KWA official said the work will be completed within the deadline set by the court. 

“For the time being, the pipes are being removed to a deserted place so that the people do not face any inconvenience. The stretch towards Lords Hospital has been cleared, and most of the pipes on Maharaja Lane have been removed. Now pipes along a 70-m stretch need to be removed. Those pipes will also be cleared by Thursday night. Similarly, the pipe installation work will be completed soon,” the KWA official said. Sheena V, president, of Maharaja Gardens Residents Association, welcomed the move of KWA.

“Though the pipes in most of the places have been removed, there are some areas where the pipes still pose problems for residents. KWA has promised to clear the obstacles within a day,” she said. The High Court took up the case based on a petition filed by Lords Hospital on Saturday. The KWA informed the High Court that all pipes that were dumped on the road would be cleared by Wednesday. A truck carrying the spare part of the damaged drilling machine arrived on Saturday. But the machine developed problems again due to overheating. A special team of engineers was formed as per the instructions of Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine.

The pipelines are being laid as part of the Centre’s AMRUT project. The work was stalled due to damage in the horizontal diagonal drilling machine used to place the pipe underground. In all, 150 families are living on the lane, and 75 families are directly affected. It has become a struggle for many residents, including elderly people, to come out of their gates and cross the huge pipes lying on the wayside. Residents have to climb the pipes to enter the road and vice versa. The underground pipeline is laid towards the NH bypass and ends near the Parvathy Puthanar.

