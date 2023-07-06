Thiruvananthapuram’s shoreline receding by 5 metre a year, warns study

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At least 2.62sq.km (647 acres) of land has eroded from Thiruvananthapuram’s 58km shoreline in the past 14 years, a recent study by Kerala University’s geology department has revealed.

Researchers found that 42km of the total shoreline was experiencing acute sea erosion, with an average loss of 5m per year. The study also predicts that the rate of sea erosion will remain consistently high in the stretch between Shankhumukham and Anchuthengu.

E Shaji, head of the geology department, notes that the study recommends implementing a hybrid engineering solution to stabilise the coastline. “The prediction models say the rate of erosion will increase in the coming years,” he explains.

“The patterns of rainfall have changed drastically owing to climate change and the weather has become more erratic. We are getting huge rainfall in a short spell of time, and a large quantity of water ends up in the sea which is already advancing. All these factors will aggravate sea erosion.”

Shaji also notes that the energy and height of waves have increased in the southern part of Kerala. “There are multiple reasons for this. There are hard structures along the coast and they could impact the sea erosion. We need interventions to break the wave energy and heights and more study is required,” he says.

In terms of solutions, Shaji highlights the importance of developing both short-term and long-term strategies. “The involvement of a multi-disciplinary group would be great,” he says. “The government could rope in academicians and experts from different departments.”

