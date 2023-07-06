Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram’s shoreline receding by 5 metre a year, warns study

E Shaji, head of the geology department, notes that the study recommends implementing a hybrid engineering solution to stabilise the coastline.

Published: 06th July 2023 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

Pozhiyoor

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At least 2.62sq.km (647 acres) of land has eroded from Thiruvananthapuram’s 58km shoreline in the past 14 years, a recent study by Kerala University’s geology department has revealed.  

Researchers found that 42km of the total shoreline was experiencing acute sea erosion, with an average loss of 5m per year. The study also predicts that the rate of sea erosion will remain consistently high in the stretch between Shankhumukham and Anchuthengu.

E Shaji, head of the geology department, notes that the study recommends implementing a hybrid engineering solution to stabilise the coastline. “The prediction models say the rate of erosion will increase in the coming years,” he explains. 

“The patterns of rainfall have changed drastically owing to climate change and the weather has become more erratic. We are getting huge rainfall in a short spell of time, and a large quantity of water ends up in the sea which is already advancing. All these factors will aggravate sea erosion.”

Shaji also notes that the energy and height of waves have increased in the southern part of Kerala. “There are multiple reasons for this. There are hard structures along the coast and they could impact the sea erosion. We need interventions to break the wave energy and heights and more study is required,” he says. 

In terms of solutions, Shaji highlights the importance of developing both short-term and long-term strategies. “The involvement of a multi-disciplinary group would be great,” he says. “The government could rope in academicians and experts from different departments.” 

ALSO READ | Waves and the wails, sea erosion wreaks havoc in Thiruvananthapuram

ALSO READ | Fishermen of Pozhiyoor in Thiruvananthapuram demand groynes for protecting shoreline

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram’s shoreline kerala university
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp