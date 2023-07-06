Vietnam ambassador Nguyen Thanh Hai visits Kerala Technopark

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nguyen Thanh Hai, the Vietnam ambassador to India, visited Technopark here to explore IT and electronics collaboration opportunities between Vietnam and Kerala. He was accompanied by Economic Attache Nguyen Luong Duc and Officer on Special Duty, External Cooperation at the Government of Kerala Venu Rajamony.

His Excellency Nguyen Thanh Hai, Ambassador of Vietnam to India, paid a special visit to Technopark to explore incredible opportunities for boosting the IT sector in Vietnam in collaboration with our prestigious institution. Accompanying him was Economic Attache Nguyen Luong Duc. pic.twitter.com/sptQZOv0dn — Kerala IT (@kerala_it) July 5, 2023

An overview of Kerala IT was given to the visiting dignitaries followed by discussions on electronic manufacturing, joint R&D, smart factories, IT training, agri-tech, digitisation efforts, EV technologies and startup collaboration. The visitors also took a tour of the Centre for Development of Imaging Technology’s Mobile Digitisation Lab capable of digitising old records for archiving purposes.

Technopark CEO Sanjeev Nair, Digital University Kerala Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath, KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika, Tata Elxsi Centre head Sreekumar V, and IT Industry leaders from various companies in Technopark participated in the discussion held at Malabar Hall, Park Centre.

