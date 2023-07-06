Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Vietnam ambassador Nguyen Thanh Hai visits Kerala Technopark

The visitors also took a tour of the Centre for Development of Imaging Technology’s Mobile Digitisation Lab capable of digitising old records for archiving purposes. 

Published: 06th July 2023 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Nguyen Thanh Hai

Nguyen Thanh Hai, Ambassador of Vietnam to India, visits Kerala Technopark to explore incredible opportunities for boosting the IT sector in Vietnam (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nguyen Thanh Hai, the Vietnam ambassador to India, visited Technopark here to explore IT and electronics collaboration opportunities between Vietnam and Kerala. He was accompanied by Economic Attache Nguyen Luong Duc and Officer on Special Duty, External Cooperation at the Government of Kerala Venu Rajamony.

An overview of Kerala IT was given to the visiting dignitaries followed by discussions on electronic manufacturing, joint R&D, smart factories, IT training, agri-tech, digitisation efforts, EV technologies and startup collaboration. The visitors also took a tour of the Centre for Development of Imaging Technology’s Mobile Digitisation Lab capable of digitising old records for archiving purposes. 

Technopark CEO Sanjeev Nair, Digital University Kerala Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath, KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika, Tata Elxsi Centre head Sreekumar V, and IT Industry leaders from various companies in Technopark participated in the discussion held at Malabar Hall, Park Centre.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala IT Nguyen Thanh Hai Vietnam ambassador
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp