Guidelines on providing better service to public in police stations issued in Thiruvananthapuram

The responsibility of receiving complainants, listening to their complaints, and guiding them to the relevant officers lies with the Public Relations  Officer at the police station.

Published: 07th July 2023 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Shaik Darvesh Saheb

Kerala State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb has issued guidelines to the police force, emphasising the importance of providing effective services to the public when they approach police stations.

According to the official communication, individuals visiting police stations to meet the concerned officers should not be made to wait unnecessarily. Station House Officers (SHOs) are responsible for ensuring that complainants receive prompt services from the police. In the absence of the SHO, experienced officers should be assigned to meet with the complainants.  

Complainants should receive receipts upon filing their complaints. For non-cognisable offences, an officer should be designated to conduct a primary inquiry, and their contact number should be provided to the complainant. In the case of cognisable offences, an FIR should be registered immediately. Complainants should also be informed about any arrests made and the filing of the final report in court. Special attention should be given to women, children, senior citizens, and marginalised sections of society.   

SHOs have been instructed to check the CCTV cameras in their stations daily and report any faults to the district police chiefs. Additionally,  officers are expected to attend calls made by the public on their official numbers during normal working hours.

Rules to follow

People visiting stations should not be made to wait unnecessarily
SHOs are responsible for ensuring that complainants receive prompt services
For cognisable offences, an FIR should be registered immediately

