Satheesan urges Kerala CM to include more endosulfan victims to list

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan wrote to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday urging him to include 1,031 minors in the list of endosulfan victims so that they can avail proper treatment. Satheesan raised the demand based on the memorandum submitted by 1031 protest committee convener P Shiny.

In the letter, Satheesan said in April 2017, 1,905 endosulfan victims were identified, of whom 363 were added to the list. Following a protest in January 2019, the CM decided that no medical examination was required for endosulfan victims aged below 18, while those above 18 years of age have to submit their medical records for inclusion to the list.

“As a result, 511 victims aged below 18 were included in the list. The remaining 1,031 were not. Hence, justice has been denied to them. So, urgent steps should be taken to ensure the remaining 1,031 victims are provided medical treatment and allowances by the state government,” Satheesan said in the letter.

