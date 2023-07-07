Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Satheesan urges Kerala CM to include more endosulfan victims to list

Satheesan raised the demand based on the memorandum submitted by 1031 protest committee convener P Shiny.

Published: 07th July 2023 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

V D Satheesan

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan wrote to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday urging him to include 1,031 minors in the list of endosulfan victims so that they can avail proper treatment. Satheesan raised the demand based on the memorandum submitted by 1031 protest committee convener P Shiny.

In the letter, Satheesan said in April 2017, 1,905 endosulfan victims were identified, of whom 363 were added to the list. Following a protest in January 2019, the CM decided that no medical examination was required for endosulfan victims aged below 18, while those above 18 years of age have to submit their medical records for inclusion to the list.

“As a result, 511 victims aged below 18 were included in the list. The remaining 1,031 were not. Hence, justice has been denied to them. So, urgent steps should be taken to ensure the remaining 1,031 victims are provided medical treatment and allowances by the state government,” Satheesan said in the letter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V D Satheesan
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp