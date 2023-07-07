Thiruvananthapuram siblings pack a scholarly punch 

Maria Den C George By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Siblings garnering academic accolades is not rare. But the story of Ann and Evelyn, both of whom secured doctorates from two prestigious international institutions recently, could well be an inspiration for young minds.

Ann Abraham, who’s interested in earthquake engineering, secured her PhD in civil engineering from the University of British Columbia (UBC), Canada. An alumnus of NIT Calicut, she’s an Erasmus Mundus Fellow (EU), Young India Fellow (YIF), and Summer Fellow IIT Madras.

Her younger sister, Evelyn Abraham, has secured PhD in Neurobiology from the Technical University (TU) Dresden, Germany. An alumnus of IISER Mohali and an INSPIRE fellow, she’s now doing her Postdoc in Neuroscience at the University of Sussex, United Kingdom.

“Both my parents are PhD scholars. Since my family has a research background I was also interested in the field. From the very beginning, I wanted to get into earthquake engineering,” says Ann. According to Evelyn, one advantage of institutions like IISER is it promotes basic research.

“It provides educational fellowships like INSPIRE and KVPY. I came to know more about neuroscience during my master's. Neuroscience is a field of creating knowledge. We can answer questions on how the human body functions and its associated studies contributing to its better treatment and better medical technology,” she says.

European scholarship

Another student Krishnanunni T S, a graduate of BSc (Hons) Forestry from Kerala Agricultural University, recently won the Erasmus Mundus scholarship of Rs 48 lakh. The scholarship enables him to study a two-year Joint master’s programme in European forestry. He’s among 16 candidates from different countries chosen for the scholarship.

He will complete his first year at the University of Eastern Finland. And in the second year, he can choose a university from six countries — Finland, France, Spain, Austria, Germany and Romania.

