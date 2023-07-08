Centralised federalism weakening federal structure, says chief minister 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and academicians on Friday raised concerns about the overarching attitude of the Union government against the state’s fiscal and federal power and cautioned that it would weaken the federal structure of the country.

Releasing the book written by his former special officer on duty, R Mohan, Pinarayi said that the federal structure of the country is facing challenges today. ‘Although a strong centre and satisfied states are the basic federal concept of the country, the power of the states is being stolen away. The states are in a position where they cannot implement the laws even after enacting them. The centre is also creating a situation to stop bills from being sent for approval,” he said.

Shashi Tharoor, while speaking on the occasion, said that the Centre’s instruction to 15 finance commissions to abandon the formula relying on the 1971 census while fixing the fiscal allotments to the states is going to be a setback for the southern states, both fiscally and politically. “The current BJP government, if it is in power in 2026, will unlikely favour the renewal of the 1971 formula. If it happens, it is likely that some states will gain while others will lose.

The number of seats in the Loksabha may go up to over 700. While Kerala’s seats may remain at 20, Uttar Pradesh’s may go up from 80 to 120 seats. We may end up in a situation in which it will be impossible for the Southern states to block a constitutional amendment because two third of the Parliament will consist of people from northern states. If they are going to pass a bill to make Hindi the national language, we may not be able to stop. This is a matter that actively threatens the unity and integrity of the country,” he said.

