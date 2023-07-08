Gold worth Rs 40L stolen from house near Manacaud in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major heist, gold ornaments weighing about 87.5 sovereigns were stolen from a house near Manacaud in Thiruvananthapuram city. The ornaments worth Rs 40 lakh were stolen from the residence of Balasubrahmanya Aiyyar, which falls in Fort police station limits. The theft occurred after the family went to Tiruchendur for a pilgrimage on Thursday.

The theft came to the notice of the family members when they returned on Friday at noon. The glass door on the first floor of the house was found broken and upon inspection, the ornaments belonging to two women in the house were found missing from the shelves.

The police sources said the ornaments were taken from the locker of a bank on Wednesday in connection with the Upanayanam ceremony of Ramakrishnan’s son. The family had planned to return the ornaments on the same day after the function.

However, by the time the ceremony concluded, the bank time was over. The family left for Tiruchendur the next day. They were planning to deposit the gold back in the bank locker on Friday. The police said during the fingerprint bureau’s examination, fingerprints suspected to be that of the culprit were retrieved from the house. “The fingerprints were collected by the experts. However, it’s too early to say how many people were involved in the theft,” said an officer.

