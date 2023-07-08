KSEB suffers heavy loss in rain havoc

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The monsoon rains have caused significant losses for the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) since July 1. Among the affected districts, Pathanamthitta has experienced the highest loss of Rs 3.63 crore due to the rain havoc.

Preliminary reports from the KSEB indicate that power distribution was completely disrupted across 4,489 distribution transformers in the state, impacting around 1 million consumers.

The distribution sector of the KSEB bears the brunt whenever the monsoon unleashes its fury. With just six days of rain, an estimated Rs 29.82 crore will be required to restore normalcy in the power distribution sector.

Of the 4,489 faulty transformers, 1,015 were located in Alappuzha district. The remaining faulty transformers were distributed among Kasaragod (514), Ernakulam (489), Kottayam (468), Kozhikode (445), and Palakkad (349) districts.

Following P’thitta, Kottayam recorded the second-highest loss for KSEB, amounting to Rs 2.96 crore. Wayanad has reported the least loss during this period(July 1-6), with Rs 6.13 lakh, according to KSEB statistics.

