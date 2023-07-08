Stakeholders’ meet for metro rail likely on July 20 in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first stakeholders meeting on the proposed metro rail project in Thiruvananthapuram is likely to be held on July 20. The meeting was earlier scheduled for the end of June or the first week of July.

However, it was postponed to the end of this month for the convenience of all officers related to the project. Sources close to Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), the implementing agency of the project, said the meeting is being held to discuss only the metro proposed in Thiruvananthapuram as the draft study report for the same is ready.

“The meeting will discuss the suggestions made in the draft report. For Kozhikode, the meeting will be held later. The date is tentative, but it is most likely to take place on July 20 itself,” a source said.

The draft report of Urban Mass Transit Company Limited (UMTC) has reportedly suggested some major changes in the alignment of the project. It said the alignment should be changed in accordance with the developments that have taken place in the city in the past two years. The upcoming Vizhinjam port, Lulu Mall, and the three phases of Technopark cannot be avoided in the alignment if the metro is implemented here in the future, the report said. The meeting will discuss all these suggestions to get clarity on the project.

A final report will be submitted based on the outcome of the stakeholders’ meeting, sources said. All stakeholders, including the transport department, city corporation, district collectorate, revenue department, and technopark authorities, are likely to participate in the meeting.

Sreekaryam flyover: Tender evaluation underway Meanwhile, the evaluation of the tender for the proposed flyover at Sreekaryam as part of the metro project is underway. The tender for the same was opened on June 21. The demolition of the buildings on either side of Sreekaryam junction for the flyover construction is almost finished, and it is ready to be handed over to the KMRL.

The KMRL stepped in for implementing the project as the Centre had informed the state that it prefers a single company to oversee all the metro projects in the state.

Meanwhile, the UMTC had earlier requested a one-month extension for submitting the report which led to the postponement of the meeting with the project stakeholders. The final report from UMTC is crucial for finalising the type of metro system suitable for Thiruvananthapuram. Initially, the Union government proposed a metrolite model instead of a Light Metro for the city. However, the state government is hesitant about the metrolite model due to its lack of operational experience in the country. Once the report is submitted, a meeting will be convened with elected representatives to make the decision.

