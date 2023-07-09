Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Conductor molests woman in bus near Mangalapuram, held

The Police have filed an FIR and the accused will be produced before the magistrate on Sunday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 42-year-old KSRTC bus conductor was arrested by Aluva East police on Saturday for allegedly molesting a woman passenger, who was travelling from Thiruvananthapuram to Malappuram, in a fast passenger bus in the Mangalapuram police station limits. The arrested is Justin from Neyyattinkara. 

The police said the incident took place around 6.30 AM when the bus reached Mangalapuram. When the woman, a Thiruvananthapuram native, entered the bus, there were no seats available. Soon, the conductor offered his seat to her.

After issuing her a ticket, he sat next to her and started molesting her. Though she resisted his advances, he continued his act, the police said. 

However, she changed seats and got down at Aluva to register a complaint. Soon, the police took the conductor into custody. 

The Aluva East police have registered an FIR based on Section 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), Section 354 (punishment for outraging the modesty of women), and Section 354A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Prima facie, it is proven that the accused committed the crime. So, we have registered an FIR. Since the crime took place in Mangalapuram, we will transfer it to that station within two days, after completing the proceedings here,” said Manju Das, Aluva East Inspector of Police. The accused will be produced before the magistrate on Sunday.

