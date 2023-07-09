Inter-state gang’s role suspected in Manacaud housebreak incident

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Fort Police, probing the major housebreak that took place at Manacaud, suspect the involvement of an inter-state burglary gang.

The major heist came to light on Friday, in which gold ornaments weighing about 87.5 sovereigns were stolen from a house near Manacaud in Thiruvananthapuram city.

The ornaments worth Rs 40 lakh were stolen from the residence of Balasubramanya Iyer, which falls within Fort police station limits. The theft occurred after the family went to Tiruchendur for a pilgrimage on Thursday.

The police said efforts are on to nab the culprits, and they could be a ‘professional’ team from other states. “We have data on burglars and are comparing their styles of theft. Also, a team is on the field to trace them. However, we will soon find a breakthrough in the case, and they will be brought to book,” said J Rakesh, Fort inspector of police.

Meanwhile, the police have ruled out the involvement of known persons in the heist. “If it was done by any known person, they could have been nabbed by this time. It is pretty sure that the burglary was committed by an experienced team. The fingerprints were also collected, and the examination is on,” Rakesh added.

The theft came to light when the family returned from Tiruchendur on Friday at noon. The glass door on the first floor of the house was found broken, and upon inspection, the ornaments belonging to two women in the house were found missing from the shelves.

The ornaments were taken from the locker of a bank on Wednesday in connection with the Upanayanam ceremony of Ramakrishnan’s son. The family had planned to deposit the gold back in the bank on the same day after the function. However, by the time the ceremony concluded, bank time was over. The next day, the family left for Tiruchendur the next day. They were planning to put back the gold in the locker on Friday.

