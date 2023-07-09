Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Inter-state gang’s role suspected in Manacaud housebreak incident

The police have ruled out the involvement of known persons in the heist, saying that the burglary was done by an 'experienced' group.

Published: 09th July 2023 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2023 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Case , police , seaerch , crime , theft , burglar , wanted

For representational purpose.(Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Fort Police, probing the major housebreak that took place at Manacaud, suspect the involvement of an inter-state burglary gang.

The major heist came to light on Friday, in which gold ornaments weighing about 87.5 sovereigns were stolen from a house near Manacaud in Thiruvananthapuram city.

The ornaments worth Rs 40 lakh were stolen from the residence of Balasubramanya Iyer, which falls within Fort police station limits. The theft occurred after the family went to Tiruchendur for a pilgrimage on Thursday.

The police said efforts are on to nab the culprits, and they could be a ‘professional’ team from other states. “We have data on burglars and are comparing their styles of theft. Also, a team is on the field to trace them. However, we will soon find a breakthrough in the case, and they will be brought to book,” said J Rakesh, Fort inspector of police.

Meanwhile, the police have ruled out the involvement of known persons in the heist. “If it was done by any known person, they could have been nabbed by this time. It is pretty sure that the burglary was committed by an experienced team. The fingerprints were also collected, and the examination is on,” Rakesh added. 

The theft came to light when the family returned from Tiruchendur on Friday at noon. The glass door on the first floor of the house was found broken, and upon inspection, the ornaments belonging to two women in the house were found missing from the shelves.

The ornaments were taken from the locker of a bank on Wednesday in connection with the Upanayanam ceremony of Ramakrishnan’s son. The family had planned to deposit the gold back in the bank on the same day after the function. However, by the time the ceremony concluded, bank time was over. The next day, the family left for Tiruchendur the next day. They were planning to put back the gold in the locker on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
burglaryManacaud
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp