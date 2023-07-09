Kudumbashree to add 700 products to e-market 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In order to facilitate better market access for products created by women entrepreneurs associated with the Kudumbashree Mission, the organisation is preparing to add 700 more products to the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

The ONDC is a government initiative launched to promote the sale of products from micro, small, and medium entrepreneurs (MSMEs) across India.

The mission initially introduced 150 premium products, including curry powder and ayurvedic soaps, on the ONDC in March this year, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

Since the launch, Kudumbashree has received approximately 402 orders, prompting the decision to expand the platform by including an additional 700 premium products.

“We initially launched the products on a pilot basis, and we received a positive response. There has been a high demand for our Ayurvedic soaps, curry powders, pickles, and spices. One of our unique selling points is that our production units are spread across the state. Each product has its own distinctiveness, allowing customers to experience the flavours and tastes associated with the specific regions where they are manufactured,” said an official of the MSME wing under Kudumbashree Mission.

While some of these products are available on other e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, the higher logistics costs often result in slightly higher prices. Nevertheless, Kudumbashree continues to receive orders through these platforms.

Additionally, the authorities are planning to relaunch the Kudumbashree Bazaar, the official online application of the Kudumbashree, and are preparing for promotions and digital marketing campaigns to further promote their products. The mission aims to gather feedback and assess customer responses to these offerings before proceeding with their marketing plans.

