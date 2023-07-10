Drugs worth Rs 1 crore seized; four held in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major haul, the excise enforcement and anti-narcotics special squad on Sunday arrested a four-member gang engaged in the wholesale distribution of drugs in the capital city. They seized 155 kg of ganja and 61 grams of MDMA, collectively worth Rs 1 crore from them.

The arrests were made from Pallithura, where the four have been staying on rent for the past month. They are Carlose Ananth, 34; Anu Antony, 34; Joshua, 24; and Shibu J, 20. Joshua hails from Kadinamkulam, while others are natives of Valiaveli.

According to excise inspector B L Shibu, the department had prior information about the men engaged in the smuggling of large quantities of ganja from Andhra Pradesh. On receiving the tip-off, the sleuths tracked the mobile tower location of the four and identified that they were in Visakhapatnam.

Following their digital signature, the excise men came to know that the gang had crossed over to Kerala on Sunday. Though the sleuths tried to intercept them, the gang that travelled in a car gave them a slip. However, they were finally apprehended near their house.

