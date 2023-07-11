Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Funds to be mobilised from schemes for waste management project

The LSGD has mandated the setting up of double chamber incinerators in every local body to dispose of sanitary pads, baby and adult diapers. 

Published: 11th July 2023 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Waste management

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to bridge the gap and shortcomings in waste management and transform Kerala into a garbage-free state, the local self-government department (LSGD) has decided to mobilise and effectively utilise various fund allotments from the state, Centre and other agencies to implement various gap analysis projects. 

The LSGD has issued an order directing the local bodies to come up with comprehensive projects for effective waste management, utilising all allotments and grants from various available sources. The decision has been taken to facilitate the successful implementation of the second phase of the ‘Malinya Muktha Nava Keralam’ campaign. 

The department has also asked local bodies to explore the possibilities of utilising grants and allotments from the Centre and state for developing sustainable waste management projects.  LSGD has also decided to constitute a mobile facilitation team under the district campaign secretariat to provide assistance for local bodies to come up with waste management projects. 

“Several gap assessment projects have been identified after phase I of the campaign and the local bodies need to come up with projects to improve the waste management system based on the demand. The team will help local bodies prepare projects to fix those gaps,” said an official. 

The LSGD has also mandated the setting up of double chamber incinerators in every local body to dispose of sanitary pads, baby and adult diapers. 

Grants to be utilised

Basic Grant and Tied Grant from Centre Finance Commission, Non-Million Plus Cities Basic Grant, Million Plus Cities (MPC) Tied Grant, Swachh Bharat Urban and Ru, own fund, plan fund, MNGRE are some of the allotments that will be utilised for implementing gap analysis projects

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
waste managementLocal Self-Government Department
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp