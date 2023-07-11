Funds to be mobilised from schemes for waste management project

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to bridge the gap and shortcomings in waste management and transform Kerala into a garbage-free state, the local self-government department (LSGD) has decided to mobilise and effectively utilise various fund allotments from the state, Centre and other agencies to implement various gap analysis projects.

The LSGD has issued an order directing the local bodies to come up with comprehensive projects for effective waste management, utilising all allotments and grants from various available sources. The decision has been taken to facilitate the successful implementation of the second phase of the ‘Malinya Muktha Nava Keralam’ campaign.

The department has also asked local bodies to explore the possibilities of utilising grants and allotments from the Centre and state for developing sustainable waste management projects. LSGD has also decided to constitute a mobile facilitation team under the district campaign secretariat to provide assistance for local bodies to come up with waste management projects.

“Several gap assessment projects have been identified after phase I of the campaign and the local bodies need to come up with projects to improve the waste management system based on the demand. The team will help local bodies prepare projects to fix those gaps,” said an official.

The LSGD has also mandated the setting up of double chamber incinerators in every local body to dispose of sanitary pads, baby and adult diapers.

Grants to be utilised

Basic Grant and Tied Grant from Centre Finance Commission, Non-Million Plus Cities Basic Grant, Million Plus Cities (MPC) Tied Grant, Swachh Bharat Urban and Ru, own fund, plan fund, MNGRE are some of the allotments that will be utilised for implementing gap analysis projects

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to bridge the gap and shortcomings in waste management and transform Kerala into a garbage-free state, the local self-government department (LSGD) has decided to mobilise and effectively utilise various fund allotments from the state, Centre and other agencies to implement various gap analysis projects. The LSGD has issued an order directing the local bodies to come up with comprehensive projects for effective waste management, utilising all allotments and grants from various available sources. The decision has been taken to facilitate the successful implementation of the second phase of the ‘Malinya Muktha Nava Keralam’ campaign. The department has also asked local bodies to explore the possibilities of utilising grants and allotments from the Centre and state for developing sustainable waste management projects. LSGD has also decided to constitute a mobile facilitation team under the district campaign secretariat to provide assistance for local bodies to come up with waste management projects. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Several gap assessment projects have been identified after phase I of the campaign and the local bodies need to come up with projects to improve the waste management system based on the demand. The team will help local bodies prepare projects to fix those gaps,” said an official. The LSGD has also mandated the setting up of double chamber incinerators in every local body to dispose of sanitary pads, baby and adult diapers. Grants to be utilised Basic Grant and Tied Grant from Centre Finance Commission, Non-Million Plus Cities Basic Grant, Million Plus Cities (MPC) Tied Grant, Swachh Bharat Urban and Ru, own fund, plan fund, MNGRE are some of the allotments that will be utilised for implementing gap analysis projects