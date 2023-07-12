Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

60-year-old thespian ‘rides’ home a message on national unity   

He travelled across states, showcasing 30-minute-long solo acts that incorporated portions of renowned works by eminent playwrights in several languages.

Published: 12th July 2023 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Thespian Vithura Sudhakaran . (Photo | Express)

By Arya U R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  When 60-year-old thespian Vithura Sudhakaran embarked on an all-India trip on a 150cc motorbike recently, it wasn’t merely a leisurely pursuit. Rather, it was a means to reach out to a larger population of the country and contribute to national integration. 

Having honed his skills in the art of theatre over the past five decades, the native of Thiruvananthapuram has recently returned after completing the 8,700km theatre-on-wheels project titled ‘Ekatha’ – which aimed to raise awareness about the importance of national integration through the medium of art. Sudhakaran says he undertook the solo adventure as a homage to India’s 75th anniversary of Independence. 

He travelled across states, showcasing 30-minute-long solo acts that incorporated portions of renowned works by eminent playwrights in several languages. 

“As an artist, I felt it was my duty to utilise my art as a tool to contribute to national unity. Not only did my solo acts focus on national integration, but they also addressed other grave issues such as women’s safety and environmental protection,” says Sudhakaran. 

“Without any sponsorship, I travelled alone, visiting cities and connecting with local artist collectives to stage the plays.” ‘Ekatha’ is a multi-lingual solo act where Sudhakaran performed a combination of scenes from various prominent playwrights, spanning languages from Konkani to Kashmiri. 

The plays featured in Ekatha include Kalidasa’s ‘Vikramorshvam’ (Sanskrit), Rabindranath Tagore’s ‘Gitanjali’ (Bengali), Bhavani Basheel  Yasir’s ‘Aka Nandoon’ (Kashmiri), Kavalam Narayana Panicker’s ‘Avanavan Kadamba’ (Malayalam), N Muthuswamy’s ‘Noolkkund’ (Tamil), Sivarama Karanth’s ‘Ente Jathi’  (Kannada), Vijay Tendulkar’s ‘Sakharam Binder’ (Marathi), and more. 

Sudhakaran premiered ‘Ekatha’ at Bharath Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on March 27 (International Theatre Day). He acknowledges the assistance of Professor Abhilash Pillai from the National School of Drama and writer-scriptwriter B T Anilkumar in conceptualising the play. 

Learning the non-Malayalam dialogues proved to be a herculean task, he adds. “I memorised voice notes shared by friends who spoke the respective languages,” says Sudhakaran. “I started off without any contacts, but I was overwhelmed by the responses when I staged my solo acts in slums, universities, and public spaces. I realised that art is a language that can communicate beyond barriers,” says Sudhakaran. 

“Members of several Malayali associations in various states supported me and provided food and accommodation. The weather, including rain and hailstorms, proved to be the only obstacle during my trip. I now feel complete as a theatre artist, having explored India and taken my art to cross-sections of the population.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ThespianVithura SudhakaranEkatha
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp