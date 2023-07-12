Job fairs will be held across state: Higher Education Minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Job fairs will be organised across all constituencies in the state to facilitate employment opportunities for the youth, Higher Education Minister R Bindu said in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

The initiative aims to equip the youngsters with the necessary skills to thrive in the work environment and connect them with suitable jobs aligned with their qualifications, she said. The minister inaugurated Aspire-2023, a job fair organised by ASAP Kerala, at the Kazhakoottam Community Skill Park.

Recognising the necessity of acquiring job-specific skills in response to the ever-evolving work landscape, the minister emphasised the collaborative efforts of ASAP Kerala and the higher education department in implementing skill development programmes to enhance employability.

Around 30 leading companies representing various sectors such as IT/ITS, automobile, banking, and medical participated in the job fair. Organisations including Tata Elxsi, Nissan Digital, HDFC Bank, ESAF, Toons Animations, Amber International, and Transports were some of them. A total of 700 candidates attended the programme.

Of them, 300 people were selected for the next round of interviews while 200 received conditional offer letters.

The higher education department, in association with ASAP Kerala, is committed to fostering skill development and increasing the employability of students in Kerala, aligning with the rapidly changing work conditions worldwide.

The initiative aims to encourage individuals to pursue careers that align with their interests and aspirations.

The skill development centres in engineering colleges have already commenced offering futuristic technology courses encompassing artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, cloud technologies, and virtual reality.

These courses are designed to produce outstanding engineering graduates adaptable to the latest industry advancements.

