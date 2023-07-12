Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Woman who helped sell stolen gold arrested

The Fort police said the woman identified as Beema, helped theft-accused Shafeek, sell about 17 sovereign gold ornaments at two jewellery shops in Kattakada.

Published: 12th July 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Fort police have arrested a 47-year-old woman in connection with a theft in Manacaud. Beema Kannu, a resident of Kottoor, was arrested for allegedly helping the main accused, Shafeek, sell a portion of the booty.

Shafeek, a native of Vallakadavu, was arrested on Monday for stealing 87.5 sovereign gold ornaments from the house of Balasubrahmanya Aiyyar after the family went to Tiruchendur for a pilgrimage on Thursday.

The Fort police said Beema helped Shafeek sell about 17 sovereign gold ornaments at two jewellery shops at Kattakada. The rest of the gold was recovered from the woman’s house. Beema is the wife of Vahab, who is a friend of Shafeek. Fort Assistant Commissioner S Shaji said Shafeek gave a statement about Beema’s involvement in the case, and she was arrested based on that.

Shafeek was arrested from a lodge near Kumarapuram. The police had intensified a manhunt for Shafeek after the fingerprints collected from the crime scene matched his. Shafeek is an accused in a homicide case, a sexual abuse case and a robbery case. The police said he was a drug addict and used to live the life of a vagabond.

He spotted that the house of Aiyyar was unoccupied and hence entered it through one of the doors that were open. As he did not use a mobile phone and lived the life of a vagabond, the cops initially could not locate him. 

