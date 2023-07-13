Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Handloom and handicraft exhibition showcases diverse craftmanship  

The jute-muslin saris with their delicate stripes and its pallu embellished with gold kairis makes them a niche variety at the stall.

Published: 13th July 2023 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Customers trying fancy items at the Rajasthan Handloom and Handicraft Expo being held in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The exhibition and sale of Rajasthan handlooms and handicrafts organised by artisans across India are drawing enthusiastic crowds to VJT Hall in Palayam. 

The expo also brings together rural artisans and weavers, especially from the eastern part of India, featuring vast collections of cotton and silk handlooms and handicrafts, Odisha tie and dye, dress material, West Bengal cotton sarees, and more. 

Stalls also showcase Saharanpur furniture, handwoven dress materials, gagra choli, bedsheets, wooden toys, banjara bags, Saharanpur wood carvings, marble, artefacts, Rajasthan jewellery, gem and gold plating, Lucknow seikan carving, Rajasthan and UP bed rugs, Kalamkari sarees and fabrics, and Bengali pure cotton dresses. 

This time, the exhibition has also highlighted contemporary lifestyle products made using the artisans’ traditional handloom skills. Dhaka native Biswajit Saha’s fabled Dhakai muslin Jamdaani sari collections are good enough to coax many. 

The jute-muslin saris with their delicate stripes and their pallu embellished with gold kairis make them a niche variety at the stall. According to the organisers, a 10 per cent discount on handicrafts and a 20 per cent discount on handlooms are also offered to the customers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saharanpurhandlooms
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp