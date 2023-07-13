Handloom and handicraft exhibition showcases diverse craftmanship  

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The exhibition and sale of Rajasthan handlooms and handicrafts organised by artisans across India are drawing enthusiastic crowds to VJT Hall in Palayam.

The expo also brings together rural artisans and weavers, especially from the eastern part of India, featuring vast collections of cotton and silk handlooms and handicrafts, Odisha tie and dye, dress material, West Bengal cotton sarees, and more.

Stalls also showcase Saharanpur furniture, handwoven dress materials, gagra choli, bedsheets, wooden toys, banjara bags, Saharanpur wood carvings, marble, artefacts, Rajasthan jewellery, gem and gold plating, Lucknow seikan carving, Rajasthan and UP bed rugs, Kalamkari sarees and fabrics, and Bengali pure cotton dresses.

This time, the exhibition has also highlighted contemporary lifestyle products made using the artisans’ traditional handloom skills. Dhaka native Biswajit Saha’s fabled Dhakai muslin Jamdaani sari collections are good enough to coax many.

The jute-muslin saris with their delicate stripes and their pallu embellished with gold kairis make them a niche variety at the stall. According to the organisers, a 10 per cent discount on handicrafts and a 20 per cent discount on handlooms are also offered to the customers.

