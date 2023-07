Railway Board approves more stops for 9 trains

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Railway Board has approved additional stops for the following trains for the convenience of passengers. Train no.12618 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Junction Mangala Daily Express will stop at Koyilandy station at 3.09 AM from July 15.

Train no.16318 Pune Jn-Kanyakumari Daily Express will stop at Ottappalam station at 1.44 AM from July 15. Train no.16604 T’Puram Central-Mangaluru Central Daily Express will stop at Kuttipuram (2.29 AM) and Koyilandy stations (3.09 AM) from July 16.

Train no.16344 Madurai Junction-T’Puram Central Daily Amritha Express at Karungapally station at 2.22 AM from July 16. Train no.16347 T’Puram Central-Mangaluru Central Daily Express will stop at Chalakudy station at 2.09 AM from July 16.

Train no.16603 Mangaluru Central-T’Puram Central Maveli Daily Express will stop at Ambalappuzha station at 3.10 AM from July 16. Train no.16603 Mangaluru Central-T’Puram Central Maveli Daily Express will stop at Kulitturai (2.36 AM) and Neyyatinkara stations (3 AM) from July 17.

Train no.16792 Palakkad Junction-Tirunelveli Junction Palaruvi Daily Express will stop at Kundara station at 11.32 PM from July 18. Train no. 16730 Tirunelveli Junction-Palakkad Junction Palaruvi Daily Express will stop at Kundara station at 3.37 AM from July 19.

