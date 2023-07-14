Extreme weather conditions pose challenges to Vizhinjam port project

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Weather is posing a tough challenge to the plan to dock the first ship at Vizhinjam International Seaport, a public-private-partnership (PPP) venture of the state government and Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd (AVPPL), by September.

The major works of the 2,960m-long breakwater have been suspended due to adverse weather conditions.

“We are not able to carry out major works on the breakwater during the monsoon season. Even if there is no rain, the area is affected by high sea waves. We are hoping to resume the work by October,” said an officer. He said that they have also suspended the dredging works and shifted the dredgers to safer locations. A part of the breakwater, including small boulders and accropodes, was also damaged after high-intensity waves crashed into it.

As per the latest report, Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd (VISL), the government company implementing the project, has completed only 54.73 per cent of the breakwater and 68.5 per cent of the dredging and reclamation works.

However, despite the adversities, Ports Minister Ahamed Devarkovil is confident that the project would meet the schedule. He said the first ship would be docked at the port by September and the project will be commissioned by next year.

The first ship would carry cranes made in China for the port. The authorities have to secure the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code which is a mandatory safety requirement for ships to dock at a port.

Recently, Karan Adani, who is the chief executive of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), announced that the port would be commissioned by May next year. However, VISL authorities said the AVPPL would be completing the project by December next year.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Weather is posing a tough challenge to the plan to dock the first ship at Vizhinjam International Seaport, a public-private-partnership (PPP) venture of the state government and Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd (AVPPL), by September. The major works of the 2,960m-long breakwater have been suspended due to adverse weather conditions. “We are not able to carry out major works on the breakwater during the monsoon season. Even if there is no rain, the area is affected by high sea waves. We are hoping to resume the work by October,” said an officer. He said that they have also suspended the dredging works and shifted the dredgers to safer locations. A part of the breakwater, including small boulders and accropodes, was also damaged after high-intensity waves crashed into it. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As per the latest report, Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd (VISL), the government company implementing the project, has completed only 54.73 per cent of the breakwater and 68.5 per cent of the dredging and reclamation works. However, despite the adversities, Ports Minister Ahamed Devarkovil is confident that the project would meet the schedule. He said the first ship would be docked at the port by September and the project will be commissioned by next year. The first ship would carry cranes made in China for the port. The authorities have to secure the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code which is a mandatory safety requirement for ships to dock at a port. Recently, Karan Adani, who is the chief executive of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), announced that the port would be commissioned by May next year. However, VISL authorities said the AVPPL would be completing the project by December next year.