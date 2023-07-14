Hassan asks CM to allot Rs 25 lakh each to kin of fishers killed in Muthalapozhi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: UDF convenor M M Hassan has urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to sanction Rs 25 lakh each as financial aid to the relatives of four fishermen who lost their lives in Muthalapozhi harbour recently.

He made the demand after visiting the families of Kunjumon, Suresh Fernandez, Robin and Biju Antony on Thursday.

The family members told Hassan that the boat accident occurred as dredging has not been happening in the area for over the past four months.

In the letter to the chief minister, Hassan demanded that the government take over the education of the children of the deceased.

He also said the government must take over the financial liabilities of them.

Terming it a man-made disaster, Hassan said the unscientific construction of the Muthalapozhi harbour is the reason for the tragic incident.

He urged the chief minister to consider the Muthalapozhi incident as a special case and ensure that the family members of the four fishermen get Rs 25 lakh each as compensation.

