Police begin probe into Sudhakaran's complaint against CPM secretary

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Police have initiated a probe into the complaint given by Congress state president K Sudhakaran against CPM secretary M V Govindan and the party mouthpiece Deshabhimani for falsely accusing him of being involved in the Monson Mavunkal fraud case.

Narcotics assistant commissioner Suresh Kumar took the statement of Congress state general secretary (organisation) T U Radhakrishnan, on Thursday at the Indira Bhavan. Radhakrishnan had filed the complaint on behalf of Sudhakaran.

During the evidence collection, Radhakrishnan alleged that the party paper had dragged Sudhakaran’s name into the fraud case as part of a conspiracy. He also alleged that the CPM party organ has a history of reporting fake news and cited the example of the ISRO espionage case.

“Earlier Deshabhimani had targeted former chief minister Oommen Chandy and KSU leaders in the bogus certificate issue. It is high time Deshabhimani practised credible journalism,” said Radhakrishnan.

Radhakrishnan approached the state police chief on June 27 with the complaint.

