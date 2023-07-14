Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Seventh edition of Kerala Blog Express flagged off; to tour state till July 25

Around 30 renowned content creators, will record their inspiring experiences of travelling through Kerala, interacting with locals, relishing the rich and diverse cuisine and much more.

Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas flagging off the 7th edition of the Kerala Blog Express in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The seventh edition of Kerala Blog Express (KBE) was flagged off at Mascot Hotel in the city on Thursday. KBE is a unique campaign initiated by Kerala Tourism that sets top travel bloggers from across the globe on a two-week-long road trip across the state. 

As the bloggers travel on a luxury bus, exploring curated destinations of the state over two weeks, they will create stories and other content for social media platforms. 

Around 30 renowned content creators have been chosen from a pool of talented applicants for KBE. 
They will record their inspiring experiences of travelling through Kerala, interacting with locals, relishing the rich and diverse cuisine and immersing themselves in the state’s unique cultural realm.

Flagging off KBE, Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas called it a celebration of Kerala’s natural beauty, cultural heritage and warm hospitality. He hoped KBE would inspire and invite travellers from around the world to get first-hand experience of the ‘magic of Kerala’.

According to the minister, the annual event, organised by the Department of Tourism, promises an extraordinary journey through the captivating landscapes and cultural wonders of the state. 

“The unique trip invites influential storytellers from around the world for embarking on a two-week-long adventure showcasing the essence of God’s own country. They will experience the state’s stunning backwaters, pristine beaches, lush green hills, rich heritage and vibrant traditions,” he said. The minister said the customised KBE luxury coach festooned with Kerala Tourism’s campaign logo and message will travel the length and breadth of the state, creating a perfect visual presence and it will serve as a travelling ambassador. 

Riyas said Kerala Tourism has meticulously planned a diverse range of activities and experiences showcasing the true essence of the state. 

Tourism director P B Nooh, additional director (General) S Premkrishnan and KTDC managing director Shikha Surendran were also present.  

The bloggers

Two of the travel bloggers are Indians and others are from Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, Italy, Romania, USA, UK, the Netherlands, Canada, Kenya, South Africa, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Turkey and Colombia.

They have already visited Kovalam and other destinations in the state capital. The itinerary of the bloggers includes Kumarakom and Alappuzha on July 14, followed by trips to Thekkady (July 15), Munnar (July 16), Athirappally (July 18), Kozhikode (July 19), Wayanad (July 20), Shoranur (July 24) and Kochi (July 25).

