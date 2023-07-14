Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Trivandrum: Four members of a family consume poison, two die

Initial information suggests it could be a case of suicide as the family was said to be in financial distress. 

Published: 14th July 2023 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

TRIVANDRUM: Two members of a family died while the other two are battling for life after they allegedly consumed poison at their house near Peringammala village in Thiruvananthapuram district in the wee hours of Friday.

The deceased were identified as Sivarajan, 56, and his daughter Abhirami, 22.

Sivarajan's wife Bindu and their son Arjun are in critical condition and are undergoing treatment.

Initial information suggests it could be a case of suicide as the family was said to be in financial distress. 

The incident came to light when Arjun, who had consumed poison, came out of the house and told what had happened to a woman in the neighbourhood.

Sivarajan was running a jewellery shop at Pulinkudi near Vizhinjam.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7))

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Peringammala Thiruvananthapuram family deaths suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp