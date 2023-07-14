Trivandrum: Four members of a family consume poison, two die

By Express News Service

TRIVANDRUM: Two members of a family died while the other two are battling for life after they allegedly consumed poison at their house near Peringammala village in Thiruvananthapuram district in the wee hours of Friday.

The deceased were identified as Sivarajan, 56, and his daughter Abhirami, 22.

Sivarajan's wife Bindu and their son Arjun are in critical condition and are undergoing treatment.

Initial information suggests it could be a case of suicide as the family was said to be in financial distress.

The incident came to light when Arjun, who had consumed poison, came out of the house and told what had happened to a woman in the neighbourhood.

Sivarajan was running a jewellery shop at Pulinkudi near Vizhinjam.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7))

