53 thefts in 45 days: 80 per cent of cases cracked by cops

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a worrying development for the city residents, thieves and robbers are increasingly targeting the city and a total of 53 incidents of theft have been reported in the city police limits in the last 45 days. From June to July second week, 13 incidents of house break-ins have been reported in the city limits. The most infamous among them was the theft at a house in Manacaud where gold ornaments weighing 87 sovereigns were stolen last week.

A Vallakadavu native, who is a habitual offender, was arrested in connection with the incident. Similarly, another house break-in was reported from Peroorkada on the night of July 9 where the thieves decamped with gold ornaments, television, watches and perfumes.

The incident happened when the entire family went for midnight shopping at a prominent mall in the city. This case is yet to be solved.

During the last 45 days, as many as 21 cases of ordinary thefts were also reported from the city. These included stealing cash from donation boxes of religious places and other simple thefts.

Four robbery cases were also reported in the city limits during the period. A large number of cases pertaining to vehicle thefts were also reported during the period. Vehicle thefts mostly occurred at busy spots such as the Medical College Hospital and Palayam.

City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju said the majority of the thefts were committed by seasoned criminals, who are habitual offenders.

“Habitual offenders are mostly roaming free after managing to obtain bail. Once they are out, they return to their old ways,” he added. Nagaraju said there is a rise in theft cases during the monsoon season as the thieves need not fear being heard owing to the sound of the rain.

“Prior to Onam season also, theft cases increase. So we have beefed up our arrangements to deal with the situation,” the Commissioner added.

The high detection rates of such crimes, however, have a silver lining. The police have cracked about 80 per cent of the theft cases registered in June and July, the Commissioner said.

Of 13 incidents of house break-ins, nine have been solved. In 21 ordinary theft cases, 17 were solved. All four robbery cases have been solved, while only three cases of vehicle theft are lying unsolved.

The Commissioner said the diligent work of the special teams working in the commissionerate and police teams resulted in a higher crime detection rate. According to him, vehicle thefts posed a serious threat as those involved in drug peddling (NDPS cases) were into it.

“To prevent vehicle thefts, CCTV camera presence will be increased in places where such incidents are regularly reported,” the Commissioner added.

