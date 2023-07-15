KSRTC finding it difficult to resolve salary issue

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC management is facing an uphill task to resolve the salary crisis as the finance department has taken a tough stance. Though the finance department approved Rs 30 crore against the demand for Rs 50 crore, KSRTC could not release the amount from the treasury due to technical reasons.

“There was a delay mainly due to the conditions set by the finance department before releasing the money. We will be able to get it by Monday,” said an official.

KSRTC requires at least Rs 39 crore to pay half the salary of its employees. Earlier the management had agreed to provide half salary before the fifth of every month and the remaining amount after the government provides the aid.

KSRTC CMD Biju Prabhakar said that arranging additional money would be a daunting task. The High Court has directed KSRTC to pay the salaries before July 20.

Earlier, Transport Minister Antony Raju also blamed the finance department for the delay in disbursing salaries for KSRTC employees. According to him, the finance department has been irregular in paying the monthly aid of Rs 50 crore.

The trade unions have also started their protests against the management. A section of the Transport Democratic Federation (INTUC) held a protest march towards the house of KSRTC CMD on Friday.

The three recognised trade unions of KSRTC affiliated to CITU, INTUC and BMS are under pressure to strengthen protest in the wake of an upcoming referendum.

“The employees are frustrated due to the irregular salary payment in the last six years. The recognised trade unions are well aware of the situation. They are unable to declare a strike as the case is under the consideration of the High Court,” said an employee.

