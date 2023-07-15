Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KSRTC finding it difficult to resolve salary issue

Transport Minister Antony Raju blamed the finance department for the delay in disbursing salaries for KSRTC employees.

Published: 15th July 2023 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2023 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

KSRTC Bus

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC management is facing an uphill task to resolve the salary crisis as the finance department has taken a tough stance. Though the finance department approved Rs 30 crore against the demand for Rs 50 crore, KSRTC could not release the amount from the treasury due to technical reasons.

“There was a delay mainly due to the conditions set by the finance department before releasing the money. We will be able to get it by Monday,” said an official.

KSRTC requires at least Rs 39 crore to pay half the salary of its employees. Earlier the management had agreed to provide half salary before the fifth of every month and the remaining amount after the government provides the aid.

KSRTC CMD Biju Prabhakar said that arranging additional money would be a daunting task. The High Court has directed KSRTC to pay the salaries before July 20. 

Earlier, Transport Minister Antony Raju also blamed the finance department for the delay in disbursing salaries for KSRTC employees. According to him, the finance department has been irregular in paying the monthly aid of Rs 50 crore.

The trade unions have also started their protests against the management. A section of the Transport Democratic Federation (INTUC) held a protest march towards the house of KSRTC CMD on Friday.

The three recognised trade unions of KSRTC affiliated to CITU, INTUC and BMS are under pressure to strengthen protest in the wake of an upcoming referendum.

“The employees are frustrated due to the irregular salary payment in the last six years. The recognised trade unions are well aware of the situation. They are unable to declare a strike as the case is under the consideration of the High Court,” said an employee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTCTransport Democratic Federation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp