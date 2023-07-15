Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Norway professor presented with NB Nair international fisheries award

Professor Mark Costello has lectured in marine ecology, conservation, biodiversity informatics, marine reserves, aquaculture-environment.

Published: 15th July 2023 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2023 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Professor Mark Costello. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Professor Mark Costello, a faculty of Bioscience and Aquaculture at Nord University in Norway, was awarded the Professor NB Nair International Fisheries Guru Award 2023 instituted by the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Biology, Kerala University, and the alumni association. 

The award is instituted in honour of Padma awardee and renowned marine ecologist N Balakrishnan Nair, who is also the founding head of the department. 

Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal presented the award to Mark, who is on a five-day visit to Kerala as part of an exchange programme. The award is given to teachers based in foreign countries for their remarkable contributions to the field of fisheries and aquatic biology. 

He has lectured in marine ecology, conservation, biodiversity informatics, marine reserves, and aquaculture-environment. He pioneered ‘Ocean Biodiversity Informatics to study the effects of climate change on marine biodiversity.

