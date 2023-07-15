Where Kumaran Asan’s spirit lives on 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kumaran Asan Memorial, located in the poet’s ancestral home in Thonnakkal, has been a popular destination for lovers of Malayalam literature, history, and social reform.

Set up in the late 1950s, this memorial serves as an enduring testament to the remarkable life and indelible contributions of Asan, who was one of the greatest poets in the Malayalam language and a staunch advocate for the empowerment of marginalised communities.

“Kumaran Asan bought this place from a Brahmin friend. Before becoming the memorial of the poet, the place was a farmhouse,” says historian M G Sasibhooshan. “After Asan’s death, the property was bequeathed to his children. Later, the state government acquired it for constructing a memorial. The then education minister, Prof Joseph Mundassery, laid the foundation stone in 1958.”

Subsequently, this evolved as the Kumaran Asan National Institute of Culture. Better known as the Asan Memorial, the centre beckons visitors with its meticulously curated exhibits and an extensive library. Stepping inside, one is transported into the world of Kumaran Asan’s poetic journey and his tireless efforts as a social reformer.

The museum houses a treasure trove of artefacts and personal belongings, allowing visitors to trace the evolution of the bard’s life and literary prowess. This captivating narrative immerses guests in the transformative spirit of Asan’s progressive vision.

Beyond its role as a museum and library, the memorial thrives as a vibrant cultural and literary hub. It serves as a platform for poetry readings, book launches, seminars, and workshops, attracting scholars, poets, and enthusiasts alike. These gatherings foster a dynamic community, igniting intellectual discourse and nurturing the flame of literary passion.

Knowledgeable guides, well-versed in the nuances of Malayalam literature, graciously illuminate the poet’s life and works, answering queries with expertise and ensuring an enriching experience for all who visit. Amidst the memorial’s serene surroundings, visitors can find solace in the lush garden that graces the premises. Spanning three acres, this verdant oasis showcases an array of rare medicinal herbs, meticulously maintained under the watchful eye of sculptor Kanayi Kunjiraman.

His Freedom Gate and the four sculptures are highlights of the garden. Here, the captivating statue of Asan provides a poignant backdrop for cherished photographs for history buffs, offering a tangible connection to the poet’s enduring spirit.

Recognising the significance of this cultural institution, the government has taken proactive measures to safeguard and promote the heritage of the memorial. To make the rich collection more accessible, plans are underway to digitise the museum’s exhibits.

